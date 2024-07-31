ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.