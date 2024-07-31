Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

View Our Latest Report on GOLF

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.