Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 275.14% from the company’s current price.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. On average, analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 EPS for the current year.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

