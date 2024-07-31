Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

