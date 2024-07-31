Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

