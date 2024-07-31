Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 161,931 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,638 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

