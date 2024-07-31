Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.