Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

