Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $237.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

