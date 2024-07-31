Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEA opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.