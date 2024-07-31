Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 401,868 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

