Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $108,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $22,937,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $18,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

