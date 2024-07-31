Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

