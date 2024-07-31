Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.