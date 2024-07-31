Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 765,888 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 488.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,983,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 242,204 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 178,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

