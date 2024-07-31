Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 135.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

