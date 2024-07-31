Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,069 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,233,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

