Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEW. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

In other SRH Total Return Fund news, Director Thomas Jack Moore bought 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEW opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

