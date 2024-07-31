Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.88.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.