Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.5 %

RUN stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

