Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,528 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

