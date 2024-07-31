Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 351 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

