Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $6,328,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $320,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $191,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

WDAY opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average is $256.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

