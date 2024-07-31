AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in AECOM by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 221,588 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $15,641,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

