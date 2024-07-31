Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.62.

ARE opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

