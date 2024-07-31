Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

