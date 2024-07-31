Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $184.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

