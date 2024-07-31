Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

