Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 41.7%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 41.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 371,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 140,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Africa Energy Trading Down 12.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.
About Africa Energy
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Energy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.