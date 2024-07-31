Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 41.7%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 41.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 371,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 140,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Africa Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

