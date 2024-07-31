Ag Growth International (AFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.57 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$56.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.69. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$45.96 and a 12-month high of C$64.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

