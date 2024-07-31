Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AGIO stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $50.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.