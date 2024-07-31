Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

