Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Alector alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alector

Alector Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alector stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.