Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Raised to $23.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.90 million, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

