Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Further Reading

