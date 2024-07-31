Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALX stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

