Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $34,992.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 812,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

