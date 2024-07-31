Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $25.00. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 140,772 shares.

The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

