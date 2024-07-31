Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $25.00. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 140,772 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

