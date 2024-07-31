Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

