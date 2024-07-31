Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

