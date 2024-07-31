Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,731,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.