Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 6,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALTR opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.00, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,560 shares of the software’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188,203 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488,566 shares of the software’s stock valued at $244,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

