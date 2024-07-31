Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.26. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
