Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.26. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.