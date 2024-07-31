Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

