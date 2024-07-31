Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
