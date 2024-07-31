Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 843,608 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $968,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

