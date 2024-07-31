Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Shares of AMZN opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

