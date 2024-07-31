Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.