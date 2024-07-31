Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

