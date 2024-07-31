Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 281,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,367,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,177,000 after purchasing an additional 843,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,006,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $361,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

