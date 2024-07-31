Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,019,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

